Shots fired near Zion-Benton Township High School during basketball game

ZION, Ill. (CBS) -- Shots were fired outside Zion-Benton Township High School in the far north suburbs Tuesday night while a basketball game was going on inside.

Zion police said they were called to the school, at 3901 W. 21st St. in Zion, for a shooting that had occurred in a parking lot during a basketball game against Waukegan High School.

Zion police requested assistance from other police agencies due to the number of people present.

But there was no active shooter, and the result was that two cars were damaged by the gunfire, police said.

The shooters fled, police said.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 11:11 PM

