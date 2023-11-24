Watch CBS News
Shots fired outside mall in Chicago's western suburbs; four teens arrested

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) -- Shots were fired at the North Riverside Mall in the western suburbs Friday.

At 3:25 p.m., North Riverside police were called to the east side of the mall for shots fired.

Officers arrested four juveniles – all 15 or 16 years old – upon arriving. The handgun believed to have been used to fire the shots was recovered, police said.

Investigators learned one of the four suspects fired shots at a passing vehicle that fled the area, police said.

The motive was under investigation late Friday.

Malls across the Chicago area and beyond were full of Black Friday shoppers throughout the day.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 8:20 PM CST

