Shots fired on Green Line train on West Side; at least one person injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was injured in an incident where shots were fired on a CTA Green Line train on the city's West Side late Friday.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Green Line service was shut down between Harlem and Ashland on the Green Line due to a report of a disturbance on a train near the Cicero Avenue stop just before 5 p.m.

One man was taken to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition from Washington Boulevard and Cicero Avenue nearby, according to the Fire Department. He got off the train at Cicero after the shooting, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

There were also reports of a second victim.

The train stopped at the Laramie station, where police climbed aboard.

The train involved in the shooting was later taken out of service and into evidence.

Information from police was not immediately available.