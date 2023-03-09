Security guard shot during downtown bank robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A security guard was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon during a bank robbery downtown.

The robbery happened at the Fifth/Third Bank branch at 1 S. Wacker Dr. at Madison Street, according to the FBI.

The bank branch is on the ground floor of a prominent office high-rise designed by Helmut Jahn. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange building is located right across the street, and the Civic Opera House is located kitty-corner.

Police said at 2:59 p.m., the suspect walked out of the bank branch and the 59-year-old security guard confronted him.

The suspect fired shots and the security guard was grazed in the right hand, police said. The security guard took out his own gun and fired at the suspect, but he was not struck, police said.

The security guard declined medical attention, police said. Police initially reported the guard was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, but later said this information was not correct.

The suspect ran off east on Madison Street.

There were reports that the suspect had run into Ogilvie Transportation Center – which is west of the crime scene on the other side of the river. Metra said Ogilvie was briefly shot down, but the suspect was not there – and the train depot has since reopened.

Back at the bank, numerous bullet holes were seen in the glass revolving doors at the entrance, and broken glass littered the ground nearby.

Markers were on the ground for at least a dozen shell casings. People who work in the building said they heard between 20 and 25 shots, and ran outside to figure out what was going on.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported about 20 police units were at the scene as of the late afternoon. Dozens of police officers were seen both inside and outside the bank.

Police crime scene tape blocked off the scene Thursday afternoon. Madison Street was closed between Franklin Street and Wacker Drive.

Late Thursday, the FBI issued a surveillance photo of the bank robber.

The suspect is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a mask, winter gloves, and blue jeans – and the photo shows him holding a gun.

FBI

It was not clear if the robbery suspect made off with anything at the bank.

In a statement, Fifth/Third Bank said: "At this time we are not able to speak to the details of the incident, but the safety of our employees, customers and the public is our utmost concern. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities."