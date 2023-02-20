Watch CBS News
Shots fired on Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

Police said someone in a black Honda opened fire and shot at a Chevy Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe then got off at 79th Street, lost control and hit a the concrete base of a pole.

No injuries were reported. 

Police are investigating whether a bullet from this incident hit a parked car nearby.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 9:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

