Shots fired on Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.
Police said someone in a black Honda opened fire and shot at a Chevy Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe then got off at 79th Street, lost control and hit a the concrete base of a pole.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating whether a bullet from this incident hit a parked car nearby.
