Shots fired by police in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood

Police shooting under investigation in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Police were called around 3:40 p.m. to Millard Avenue between 110th and 111th streets for emergency assistance after an officer fired shots.

One person was wounded by gunfire in the incident, police said. This person's condition was not immediately available.

A police officer was also taken to an area hospital for evaulation.

One ambulance was requested, and was seen staged about halfway up the block.

A large police presence remained at the scene as of just before 4 p.m. Officers were seen going to nearby houses to ask what people saw and know.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.