Shots fired near Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark, security detail in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon as Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark and his security detail rode nearby in a sport-utility vehicle in Chicago's Old Town community.

Clark was in the car when the shots were fired near North Avenue and Halsted Street at 1:55 p.m., sources said. Sources said it was believed a robbery attempt was involved.

There was no indication that the south suburban mayor was personally targeted. Earlier reports had indicated that shots were fired at the mayor, but this later appeared not to be correct.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark CBS 2

Sources told Terry that Mayor Clark was safe, and that the Harvey police command staff was heading to Chicago.

Police cordoned off Halsted Street just south of North Avenue, in front of Design within Reach and Joybird -- which carry an address of 755 W. North Ave. but face Halsted Street. A black sport-utility vehicle was seen within the crime scene perimeter as police interviewed witnesses.

The busy North/Clybourn Red Line stop, the Apple Store Lincoln Park, and Yondorf Hall -- a historic building that houses rehearsal space and offices for the Steppenwolf Theatre and a Fey & Co. jewelry store -- are also located nearby.

A staffer at Fey & Co. said she heard the shots ring out when it happened. She said police and witnesses told her two men in ski masks driving a Jeep tried to rob someone, and two off-duty suburban officers shot at them.

A veterinarian with the Veterinary Emergency Group at 755 W. North Ave. said her husband is a police officer and told the staff there was an attempted armed robbery outside a parking garage, and an off-duty police officer fired shots at the suspect or suspects.

Clark has been mayor of Harvey since May 2019.