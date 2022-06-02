Shots fired at cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin; multiple victims reported

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Racine, Wisconsin, are investigating after several shots were fired at Graceland Cemetery, reportedly during a funeral for a man who was shot and killed by police last month.

Racine Police have confirmed that, shortly before 2:30 p.m., multiple shots were fired at the cemetery. CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports there were "multiple victims," but police could not immediately provide further details on how many people had been shot.

Police have urged people to avoid the area due to a "critical incident."

According to multiple published reports, the shooting happened during the funeral for Da'Shontay King, a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by Racine Police on May 20.

CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they have not been called to the scene.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, located about a half mile from the cemetery, is on lockdown.