With a shortage of winter coats, Chicago charitable organizations ask for help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Having a reliable coat during winter in Chicago can be a game-changer—but some local groups that run coat drives say there is a critical shortage in donations.

With that in mind, charitable organizations have launched a round-the-clock effort to keep everyone warm this winter.

A year ago, the nonprofit Cradles to Crayons had a surplus of winter coats.

"Everything was overflowing," said Angela Martinez, manager of partner relations for Cradles to Crayons, "We were at a point where we were like, are we going to have room for everything?

The team at Cradles to Crayons now learning that a lot could change in a year. Today, boxes of donations are nearly empty.

The nonprofit that helps provide essentials to local families in need has so far this winter collected more than 25,000 coats—10,000 fewer than they distributed this time last year.

The significant drop-off is raising concerns.

"I really think it's attention," said Cradles to Crayons executive director Dawn Melchiorre. "It's not in front of people every day. There's lots of things that people are concerned about."

One of the driving factors is inflation. While coat donations have tanked, the need, Cradles to Crayons says, has grown—leaving some families without any options.

"There's nothing like having to send your kid to school in a sweater because you just don't have the means," said Martinez.

It is now a race against the clock as volunteers here mobilize to hit their goal to collect and distribute 50,000 coats by the end of February.

The Salvation Army is also seeing the same trend. the organization has collected roughly 11,000 coats so far this season… well below half of their goal of 25,000.

Salvation Army Major Kendall Matthews among those making a plea to the public to peek inside their closets and donate what they can.

"Those gently-used coats that still have life in them can certainly help add new life to a person who needs a coat," said Matthews.

Those looking to donate their new or gently-used winter coats have a couple of options—including dropoff sites across the city. Cradles to Crayons and The Salvation Army each have more information on their websites.