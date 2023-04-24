Shorewood preschoolers release ladybugs for Earth Day
SHOREWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Chilly temperatures this weekend did not stop some local kids from getting out and exploring nature.
They helped nature too.
Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Shorewood sent us photos of pupils participating in a ladybug release.
Before releasing the insects, the kids learned all about how ladybugs keep gardens and trees healthy by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the plants' health.
The kids all dressed up in red and black like ladybugs for the occasion.
The project was all in honor of Earth Day.
