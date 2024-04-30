5 officers fired guns in in northwest Indiana shootout that left man dead, police say

New details about a police shootout in Valparaiso, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators say that five officers fired their guns in a fatal police shootout in Valparaiso, Indiana. The incident left a 20-year-old man dead, and police say he exchanged gunfire with responders.

The incident happened on Thursday. Three of the officers involved are from the Valparaiso Police Department, and two are from the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were sent to the area around the Fairgrounds Park after people called 911 about a suspicious person with a handgun.

Officers said 20-year-old Caden Mura fired first at officers as he ran down the street, and police returned fire.

Investigators say bullets hit nearby homes and businesses.

All five of the officers involved in the shooting are now on administrative leave while state police continue their investigation.