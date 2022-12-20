Shootout with police leaves suspect dead after reports of active shooter, hostages

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were seriously injured and a suspected gunman was killed after a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night.

There were reports of an active shooter and hostages around 8:30 p.m. near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. When police approached the house, there was a shootout between the suspect and police.

Police said officers were shot at and then returned fire.

Officers entered the house and found one victim is in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

The suspected shooter was killed, but police have not confirmed how the suspect died.

Police are now working to find a motive, but there is no active threat.