Shooting wounds driver on Dan Ryan Expressway off-ramp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver was recovering Thursday evening after being shot near an off-ramp on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chicago Police said a 41-year-old man was shot on the off-ramp at Pershing Road after being involved in a minor accident with the driver of a black sedan.

The victim drove to St. Bernard Hospital, and was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said.

The man was shot in his arm and leg, but is expected to recover.

Police late Thursday were searching for the shooter.