Man critically injured when shooting leaves south suburban Chicago Popeyes riddled with bullets

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- Bullets flew through the windows of a Popeyes restaurant in south suburban Harvey Monday night while people were eating dinner.

The scene remained active at the Popeyes at 147th and Halsted streets just before 10 p.m. – hours after the shooting. Investigators taped off the entire parking lot of the restaurant – as well as part of the lot of the business next door.

The details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately learned. But there was extensive damage from what appeared to be bullet holes on the glass door in the front of the Popeyes.

Video from the scene also showed multiple bullet holes on the side of the restaurant. Evidence markers were also set down.

Harvey police said at least one man was shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said there were people inside the Popeyes at the time of the shooting.

"They shot up the whole front line. One of my family members got hit," a witness said. "It was bad. It was real bad."

Late Monday, investigators were inside the Popeyes collecting evidence. Police had not announced any arrests as of Monday night.