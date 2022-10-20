Watch CBS News
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Woman shot outside Fuller Park fast-food stand
Woman shot outside Fuller Park fast-food stand 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.

She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 5:26 PM

