Bullet-riddled car shuts down Chicago expressway for hours

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car was riddled with bullets after a shooting shut down the Stevenson Expressway overnight.

According to Illinois State Police, at 1:20 a.m., a car crashed into a wall near State Street after being hit by gunfire at State Street. ISP said shots were fired from another vehicle.

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the crash.

The car had almost a dozen bullet holes as well as heavy damage to the front window.

Police are investigating.

No arrests have been made.