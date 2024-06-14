Watch CBS News
Bullet-riddled car shuts down Chicago expressway for hours

By Asal Rezaei, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting reported on Chicago expressway
Shooting reported on Chicago expressway 01:49

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car was riddled with bullets after a shooting shut down the Stevenson Expressway overnight. 

According to Illinois State Police, at 1:20 a.m., a car crashed into a wall near State Street after being hit by gunfire at State Street. ISP said shots were fired from another vehicle. 

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the crash.  

The car had almost a dozen bullet holes as well as heavy damage to the front window. 

Police are investigating. 

No arrests have been made. 

