Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting near Parkway Gardens leaves man dead

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found shot and killed Monday evening near the Parkway Gardens housing complex.

At 8:10 p.m., a man was found on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 9:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.