Shooting near Parkway Gardens leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found shot and killed Monday evening near the Parkway Gardens housing complex.

At 8:10 p.m., a man was found on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.