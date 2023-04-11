Shooting in parking lot near Ford City Mall leaves man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot near the Ford City Mall Monday evening.
At 5:30 p.m., the man was in a parking lot near a Ross Dress for Less store in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.
The 32-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.
No one was in custody late Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.