Shooting in parking lot near Ford City Mall leaves man dead

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot near the Ford City Mall Monday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., the man was in a parking lot near a Ross Dress for Less store in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

No one was in custody late Monday.



First published on April 10, 2023 / 9:10 PM

