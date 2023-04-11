Shooting in parking lot near Ford City Mall leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot near the Ford City Mall Monday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., the man was in a parking lot near a Ross Dress for Less store in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

No one was in custody late Monday.