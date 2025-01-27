Suspect and 2 others dead, 2 police officers injured in shooting outside Elkhart, Indiana store

ELKHART, Ind. (CBS) -- Three people are dead — including a suspect — and two police officers were injured in a shooting at a grocery store in Northern Indiana.

The incident happened outside Martin's Supermarket on East Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart, Indiana, about 15 miles east of South Bend, CBS affiliate WSBT 22 reported.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the gunfire, but investigators said there was no threat to the public.

The injured officers' conditions were stabilized, officials said.