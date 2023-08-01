Watch CBS News
Shooting near 69th and Dan Ryan leaves man, 78, wounded in back

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 78-year-old man was shot in the back near the 69th Street Red Line station late Monday.

At 5:30 p.m., two vehicles were headed east on 69th Street at Lafayette Avenue, alongside the Dan Ryan Expressway, when someone in a black Jeep fired shots at a green Camaro.

The man who was shot was crossing the street in the crosswalk and was not the intended target, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody late Monday, and Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

