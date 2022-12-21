Watch CBS News
Shooting in Marquette Park kills man in parked car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man shot and killed in a car in Marquette Park Tuesday night.

The man was in a parked car in the 2900 block of West Redfield Drive in the Southwest side park at 6:56 p.m. when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance, police said.

One of the bullets struck the man in the head, and he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He died at the hospital.

As of Tuesday night, no one was in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 9:07 PM

