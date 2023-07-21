Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves two people wounded on East Garfield Park sidewalk

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot and seriously wounded in East Garfield Park Thursday evening.

At 8:08 p.m., the victims – a 43-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man – were standing on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of South Whipple Street when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and the people inside shot them both, police said.

Both were shot multiple times throughout the body. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area 4 detectives are investigating.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 9:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

