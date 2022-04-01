Watch CBS News

Man shot, battered during argument at Motel 6 in Glenview

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting investigation is underway at a Motel 6 in north suburban Glenview. 

According to Glenview police, officers responded to a call of shots fired, at 1535 Milwaukee Avenue, just before midnight. 

Police said a 39-year-old man was battered and shot during an argument with a "known suspect."

The suspect fled before police arrived on the scene. 

The male victim was taken to Glenbrook Hospital where he was treated for non life threatening injuries and released. 

This incident is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on April 1, 2022 / 8:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

