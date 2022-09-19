Watch CBS News
Shooting in Calumet Heights leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At 3:37 p.m., the 30-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street, near Stony Island Avenue, when someone shot him.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and lower body.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

