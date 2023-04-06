Shooting wounds two teenage boys near IIT in Bronzeville

Bronzeville shooting leaves at least two wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teen boys were injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Bronzeville.

One of them was left in critical condition.

Police said at 4 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were walking near 31st Street and Wabash Avenue when a gray Chevrolet Impala went by – and someone got out and shot them both.

The younger teen was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the arm.

The older teen was shot in the left side and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Several orange markers were seen to mark shell casings on 31st Street beneath the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line tracks.

Next to a concrete pillar supporting the 'L' structure, another single orange marker was seen, as well as a gun clip.

The site of the shooting is next to the Illinois Institute of Technology.

A campus alert to IIT students indicated that shots had been fired near Keating Hall, and the suspects had fled campus in a vehicle. Students were advised to avoid the area.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Multiple shots fired reports of two Injured in Bronzeville near the IIT campus. @cbschicago #breaking campus sent notice to students to avoid area…telling them shooter left in a car. CPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/6DwMmJEv2A — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) April 6, 2023