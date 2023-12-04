Watch CBS News
Shooting in Gary, Indiana dollar store leaves employee wounded

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded inside a dollar store in Gary, Indiana Monday afternoon.

Police were called in the afternoon to the Family Dollar store in the 1400 block of West 25th Avenue, just east of Grant Street. Inside the store, officers found a 21-year-old man who worked at the store with gunshot wounds.

The assailant had already left, police said.

Police said there was no robbery involved, and the shooting was a result of some kind of friction between the gunman and the victim – who knew each other.

The victim was taken to an are hospital for treatment. The shooter remained at large late Monday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., police were still collecting evidence inside and outside the store. Half an hour later, police had wrapped up their on-scene investigation, but the store was closed and customers were being turned away.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Gary police Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210.

