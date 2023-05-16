Watch CBS News
Local News

1 brother killed, 1 wounded in shootout at Fox Lake restaurant

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

One brother killed, one critically injured in Fox Lake restaurant shootout
One brother killed, one critically injured in Fox Lake restaurant shootout 00:22

FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two brothers got into a fight and began shooting at each other at a restaurant in Fox Lake Tuesday afternoon, and one of them was killed.

A large law enforcement presence was seen outside Dockers Restaurant, at 33 W. Grand Ave. in Fox Lake.

Police said one brother was killed and the other was critically wounded in the shootout

Shots were fired both inside and outside the restaurant, police said.

The shooting stemmed from a family dispute, and there was no threat to the public, police said.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.