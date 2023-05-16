1 brother killed, 1 wounded in shootout at Fox Lake restaurant

One brother killed, one critically injured in Fox Lake restaurant shootout

One brother killed, one critically injured in Fox Lake restaurant shootout

FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two brothers got into a fight and began shooting at each other at a restaurant in Fox Lake Tuesday afternoon, and one of them was killed.

A large law enforcement presence was seen outside Dockers Restaurant, at 33 W. Grand Ave. in Fox Lake.

Police said one brother was killed and the other was critically wounded in the shootout

Shots were fired both inside and outside the restaurant, police said.

The shooting stemmed from a family dispute, and there was no threat to the public, police said.