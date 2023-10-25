Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Gunman on loose after fatal shooting outside gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A gunman was on the loose Wednesday afternoon in Englewood after a person was shot and killed outside a gas station.

The shooting happened across the street from a church a little after 3 p.m. at 59th Street and Elizabeth Street.

Several shell casings were visible on the ground where police placed evidence markers.

Police said the victim was hit multiple times and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No offenders were in custody. Area detectives were investigating.

