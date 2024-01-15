Watch CBS News
Shooting in Chicago's west suburbs leaves two men dead

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men were killed early Monday evening in a shooting in west suburban Cicero.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of 58th Court, near Cermak Road, according to Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania.

The victims appear to have been targeted, rather than random, Hanania said.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public, Hanania said.

The shooting remained under investigation late Monday.

