Shooting at Gary business leaves one man dead, one wounded

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a business in Gary, Indiana Monday.

At 4:59 p.m., someone waved down an officer at Ridge Road and Georgia Street, saying someone had fired into a nearby business.

In that business, an officer found one man who said he had been shot in the right leg. The 27-year-old Valparaiso man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary in an unspecified condition.

The man said his friend had also been shot. The second victim – a 47-year-old man from East Chicago – was dead at the scene.

Further details were not released.