Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting near 79th and Cottage Grove leaves man, woman wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday evening in a business near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

The shooting happened at 5:23 p.m. in a building in the 700 block of East 79th Street – on the cusp of the Chatham and Grand Crossing communities.

The man was struck multiple times and was reported in critical condition, while the woman was struck in the back and was reported in good condition.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 7:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.