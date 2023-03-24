Shooting near 79th and Cottage Grove leaves man, woman wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday evening in a business near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

The shooting happened at 5:23 p.m. in a building in the 700 block of East 79th Street – on the cusp of the Chatham and Grand Crossing communities.

The man was struck multiple times and was reported in critical condition, while the woman was struck in the back and was reported in good condition.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.