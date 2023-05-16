Shooting near 79th and Cottage Grove leaves three men wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot Tuesday afternoon on the cusp of the Chatham and Grand Crossing communities.

The shooting happened at 2:50 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street, near Cottage Grove Avenue.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk when a white vehicle went by – and someone in the back seat shot them all.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the hand and a 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the left hand, police said. Both refused medical attention.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left eye and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area 2 detectives are investigating.