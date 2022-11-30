Shooting leaves 15-year-old boy in critical condition in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in Englewood Tuesday night.

At 9:02 p.m., the boy was sitting on the porch of a house in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two men with guns cane up, police said.

Both of the men began firing at the teen, and then ran off.

The victim tried to flee after being struck in the abdomen by gunfire, police said.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area One detectives are investigating.