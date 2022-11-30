Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting leaves 15-year-old boy in critical condition in Englewood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in Englewood Tuesday night.

At 9:02 p.m., the boy was sitting on the porch of a house in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two men with guns cane up, police said.

Both of the men began firing at the teen, and then ran off.

The victim tried to flee after being struck in the abdomen by gunfire, police said.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area One detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 9:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.