Sheryl Crow says 'early detection is our best weapon' in fight again breast cancer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- In honor of Nation Women's Week, CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talked with breast cancer survivor and Grammy Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow about the importance of screenings and early detection.

In 2006, at age 44, Crow went in for a routine mammogram and found out she had invasion breast cancer.

She said she had no family history for breast cancer and she was very healthy. She went to the mammogram check it off her list.

"I just encourage women across the board from age 40 on up to make sure and get that yearly mammogram because until we have a cure, early detection is our best weapon," Crow said.

Radiologist Dr. Arlene Richardson recommends anyone behind on preventative health screenings call their doctor.

"Get an annual checkup, get your annual mammogram," Richardson said. "You can't go back in time, but you can check on your breast health today."

