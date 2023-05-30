Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place issued for Joliet residents as police search for burglary suspects

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Joliet residents are under a shelter-in-place order as police search for four burglary suspects. 

Police were pursuing the suspects, who were driving a car believed to be stolen. That's when police said the suspects fled on foot in the area of Black Road and Junie Court. 

One suspect was arrested in the 1200 block of Taylor Street.   

Police are now searching for the other four suspects who are believed to be armed. 

Joliet residents are asked to stay in place while officers continue their search. 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 8:02 AM

