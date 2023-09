CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Shedd Aquarium wants you to walk on the wild side this fall.

Now through October 31st, Illinois residents can visit the aquarium for free on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

All you have to do is show proof of residency and get tickets in advance online.

📷: The rockhopper penguin chick is nearly fully grown, recently weighing in at 4.5 pounds and measuring up to about the same height as the adults. pic.twitter.com/qK0v7H7EBO — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) September 4, 2023