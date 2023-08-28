Shedd Aquarium's Wellington meets his penguin grand-chick

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A penguin chick at the Shedd Aquarium is getting a chance to hang out with its famous grandfather.

Remember Wellington? The penguin who went viral for his pandemic field trips?

He's getting to know his grand-chick for the first time.

The rockhopper penguin chick hatched in June and is now being socialized with other members of the colony.

The chick is pretty much fully grown, and will soon start swimming.

The Shedd Aquarium said the chick will also soon have a blood test to determine if it's a boy or girl. Then, they can give the chick a name.

Check out the chick! 🐧 Not only is the chick growing larger and larger each day, but if we look closely at these photos... Posted by Shedd Aquarium on Friday, August 25, 2023