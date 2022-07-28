Shedd Aquarium welcomes two new rockhopper penguins; meet Tussock and Pinguino

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Shedd Aquarium has two new female southern rockhopper penguins, as officials hope to help boost the species' dwindling population.

Tussock and Pinguino recently were introduced to the other penguins in the colony at the Shedd, as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' "Species Survival Plan."

Tussock and Pinguino Shedd Aquarium

Southern rockhopper penguins are designated a vulnerable species, as several populations of rockhoppers are declining, and Shedd officials hope Tussock and Pinguino will pair up with male penguins to build nests in future breeding seasons, possibly leading to future penguin chicks.

"The animal care team shared that 15-year-old Tussock and 13-year-old Pinguino are feeding, swimming and interacting with the other birds as they explore their new habitat. These newcomers are curious and active, in true penguin style," Shedd officials said in an email.

Tussock and Pinguino Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

Guests can see Tussock and Pinguino with the rest of the penguins in the Polar Play Zone at Shedd Aquarium.

Rockhopper penguins are identifiable by their orange beaks and long yellow crest feathers, and guests can spot the two new birds by looking for Tussock's purple and red band or Pinguino's double purple band on their flippers.