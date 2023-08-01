Watch CBS News
Shedd Aquarium unveils renderings for $500M redesign

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a sneak peek at a new look at the $500 million improvements planned for the Shedd Aquarium.

It unveiled new renderings of what the place could look like in a few short years.

The changes include new immersive exhibits, learning areas, outdoor gardens, and more.

"We know that when people can truly connect with animals, it motivates an emotional, empathetic response that shifts attitudes and fosters a personal sense of responsibility for local waters, global oceans, and wildlife," said Bridget Coughlin, President and CEO at Shedd Aquarium. "People cannot care about something they do not know or understand, and it is only when we care about something we are motivated to act – to love it, to protect it, to save it."

It's all part of the Shedd Aquarium's "Centennial Commitment" as the institution prepares for its 100th anniversary in 2030.

First published on August 1, 2023

