Watch CBS News
Local News

Shedd Aquarium offers free days for Illinois residents on Monday and Tuesday of this week and next

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Free Days at Shedd Aquarium
Free days at Shedd Aquarium 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can stay cool Monday by visiting the Shedd Aquarium.

Admission is free for Illinois residents. You can enjoy every thing from anacondas to sting rays Monday and Tuesday, and again next Monday June 27 and Tuesday June 28.

The aquarium also is extending its hours from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on those days.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.