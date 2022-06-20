Shedd Aquarium offers free days for Illinois residents on Monday and Tuesday of this week and next

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can stay cool Monday by visiting the Shedd Aquarium.

Admission is free for Illinois residents. You can enjoy every thing from anacondas to sting rays Monday and Tuesday, and again next Monday June 27 and Tuesday June 28.

The aquarium also is extending its hours from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on those days.

Summer is here and so are Illinois Resident Free Days! Bring your valid state ID or driver’s license and stay cool with us for FREE on:



🌊 June 20-21

🌊 June 27-28



Summer is here and so are Illinois Resident Free Days! Bring your valid state ID or driver's license and stay cool with us for FREE on:

🌊 June 20-21

🌊 June 27-28