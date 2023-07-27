Watch CBS News
Shedd Aquarium staff bringing experience to Lurie Children's Hospital patients

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staff members at the Shedd Aquarium are hoping to put some smiles on some very special faces.

They're swinging by Lurie Children's Hospital this afternoon to give patients an up-close experience with some of their animals - including snakes, turtles, frogs, and more.

It's part of the hospital's Camp Urban Explores.

