Shedd Aquarium hosting last after-hours house party Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's not the weekend yet, but here's something you can enjoy. Shedd After Hours is back Thursday.

It's your last chance to check out the adults-only event that turns the aquarium into a house party.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests 21 and older can enjoy DJ sets, buy food, and drinks. Attendees can also wander around most of the exhibits.

Tickets are $20 for Chicago residents and $15 for Shedd members.