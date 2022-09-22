Shedd Aquarium hosting last after-hours house party Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's not the weekend yet, but here's something you can enjoy. Shedd After Hours is back Thursday.
It's your last chance to check out the adults-only event that turns the aquarium into a house party.
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests 21 and older can enjoy DJ sets, buy food, and drinks. Attendees can also wander around most of the exhibits.
Tickets are $20 for Chicago residents and $15 for Shedd members.
