Shedd Aquarium seeking volunteers to clean Calumet Park on East Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is inviting you to hit the beach for a good cause.

They're looking for volunteers to come out and clean up Calumet Park Beach in the East Side neighborhood.

It's part of their Plastic Free July campaign in an effort to curb plastic pollution.

The clean-up will happen this morning from 10 a.m. to noon on the beach.

You can sign up to volunteer by visiting the Shedd Aquarium's website.