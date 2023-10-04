Chicago biologists from the Shedd Aquarium return from coral reef expedition

Chicago biologists from the Shedd Aquarium return from coral reef study expedition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Researchers from the Shedd Aquarium just returned from the Florida Keys and are sharing their findings on the impact of rising ocean temperatures.

Those researchers focused their work on the effects of coral bleaching.

They found 90 to 95% of corals showed signs of extreme bleaching and some species were nearly all dead.

"Coral reefs are really important to humans for a number of reasons. They provide us with food. Hundreds of millions of people depend on fish and other food sources that live on coral reefs. They also protect our coastlines. They can buffer mover 90% of wave energy coming towards the coasts," said Ross Cunning, a research biologist for the Shedd Aquarium.

For the past several years, the Shedd Aquarium has sent research teams to Florida and plans on continuing their work monitoring native reefs.

Shedd researchers recently returned from a trip to Florida to see how corals are coping with record-high ocean temperatures, & what we found is pretty staggering. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/ya3h1lrSrI — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) October 4, 2023