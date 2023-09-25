Shatterproof's Walk to End Addiction to be held Saturday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An effort to help those struggling with addiction is coming to Chicago this weekend.

More than 20 million people in the U.S. received a diagnosis of a substance use disorder in 2019, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Drugs and Addiction. Only about 10% of those individuals received treatment.

Ending addiction is the focus of several fundraiser walks happening across the country, including in Chicago, and hosted by the nonprofit Shatterproof.

The name emphasizes the need for support so addiction doesn't shatter lives.

CBS 2 is a proud media sponsor of Chicago's walk, set for Saturday.

DanStrzempka, who's been in recovery for more than five years from alcohol use disorder, explained all the important work the organization is doing.

"What Shatterproof is doing is not only raising awareness and kind of shattering the stigma around the judgment around addiction, that it's not a personal choice," Strzempka said. "They are working with government to have more mental health [services] tacked onto insurance plans so that this treatment is more accessible," said. "Because if you make the decision that you have a problem, that does not anywhere near cover your recovery process. You need to be in there with professionals. I still work with my therapist, that I was in treatment with, to this day. It's a weekly process and it's just something that needs to be ongoing."

Shatterproof's Walk to End Addiction will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, beginning at 9 a.m. at Diversey Harbor.

For more information on the event and to learn how to donate or participate, visit shatterproof.org.