Rape trial hearing for University of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. delayed until May

CHICAGO (CBS) – A preliminary hearing in the criminal rape case against University of Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. was delayed until May, likely clearing the way for him to finish out the season with his team.

The hearing in Kansas was pushed back from February to May 10 after the court had a scheduling conflict.

A university spokeswoman said in a statement that head coach Brad Underwood was instructed to treat Shannon as he would any other member of the team.

Earlier this month, a federal judge overturned a suspension the university instituted on Shannon from all team activities after he was charged. After the judge's decision, Shannon was reinstated to full status as a student-athlete and was able to practice and play in games.

In last Sunday's game against Rutgers in Champaign, Shannon scored 16 points, 4 assists, and a steal in 28 minutes of play.

Shannon is facing a rape charge stemming from a Sept. 8, 2023, incident that allegedly took place when he was in Lawrence, Kansas, to attend a University of Illinois football game.

The news about the trial came on the same day the Illini had a big matchup against in-state rival Northwestern in Evanston. No. 10 Illinois will look to complete the season sweep of the Wildcats.