Shannon sues University of Illinois to rejoin basketball team after suspension for rape charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illini basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who was suspended indefinitely after he was charged with rape in Kansas, filed a lawsuit against the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

He's trying to be reinstated immediately to the basketball team.

His attorney told Illini beat reporters, "All we want is a fair process, and we haven't gotten one yet."

Illinois is ranked No. 10 in the latest AP basketball poll.

The Douglas County (Kansas) District Attorney issued an arrest warrant for Shannon last month in connection with a Sept. 8 incident, which allegedly occurred while Shannon was attending an Illini football game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Days after the arrest, University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman explained the timeline of how the school learned about the initial investigation into Shannon and the decision process for suspending him. He said the university would respect "due process" in the case.