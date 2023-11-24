Watch CBS News
Shannon scores 19 to lead Illinois past Western Illinois

/ AP

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon, Jr. scored 19 points as Illinois ended its six-game home stand to open the season by routing Western Illinois, 84-52 on Friday night.

Illinois has won five of its first six games with only a loss to No. 4 Marquette.

Luke Goode's 3-pointer eight minutes in put the Illini up 18-6. Illinois then held the Leathernecks scoreless over the final 4:30 of the first half to take a 40-23 advantage into intermission. The Western Illinois scoring drought lasted until Jesiah West hit a jumper three minutes in to make it 44-25.

Dain Dainja scored 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Illinois. Quincy Guerrier added 10 points and had 15 rebounds.

James Dent Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds for Western Illinois (2-4). West scored 11 points, Ryan Myers 10 and Drew Cisse added 12 rebounds and scored eight points.

Illinois will have a week off to prepare for its Big Ten Conference opener at Rutgers Dec. 2. Western Illinois plays at Wisconsin Monday.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 10:42 PM CST

