CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can "creep" with TLC this summer.

Over the weekend, the Ravinia Festival announced adding the musical group to its lineup.

They'll perform on August 31, the same day as Shaggy, another 90s favorite.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on April 24.