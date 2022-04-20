Sexual assault survivor, prevention advocate Angela Rose returns to northwest suburbs to talk about support

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- At the age of 17, Angela Rose was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Nearly 26 years later, she is willing to relive those moments again and again to prevent assault and heal survivors.

Rose's story made headlines in July 1996.

As CBS 2's Joan Lovett reported at the time, a man with a knife forced Rose into her car in broad daylight in the Woodfield Mall parking lot. He drove her for miles to a wooded area around Wauconda, assaulted her, and returned her to a mall across the street.

After her attacker was caught, Rose moved to Washington, D.C. and founded the nonprofit PAVE – an acronym for Promoting Victim Awareness Empowerment. The organization fights to end sexual violence.

On Tuesday night, Rose returned to the northwest suburbs. She spoke at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates about how to support a survivor if they disclose.

"Always start by believing. Try saying to the survivor: 'I believe you. I'm here for you. This was not your fault,'" Rose said. "Just that simple line can change the trajectory of someone's life."

Rose also worked with Congress to support the launch of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence.